Kristen Stewart Dating Gorgeous Model Stella Maxwell: ‘They Are Having Fun’

Is Kristen Stewart required in a hot new sentiment? Another report asserts that she’s currently dating Stella Maxwell, who has already been connected to Miley Cyrus!

Kristen Stewart, 26, could be in her fourth sentimental relationship of 2016. The performer is presently dating Stella Maxwell, additionally 26, as indicated by PEOPLE. “They are having some good times,” a source near the new couple told the outlet, affirming the new relationship. Aw!

“At the point when Kristen recorded in Savannah, she went through a few days together with Stella, who came to visit her,” another source shared, alluding to when Kristen was in Georgia shooting another motion picture about Lizzie Borden. “She was with Kristen on the set most days and appeared to have some good times.”The source included, “Kristen additionally appeared to be extremely content with Stella around.” The report guarantees that Stella, who is from New Zealand, is presently remaining with Kristen in Los Angeles as their relationship keeps on warming up.

Strikingly enough, this is not the first occasion when that Kristen and Stella have been impractically connected to each other. In May 2016, Kristen and Stella were spotted taking care of business comfortable at the Met Ball, where they were additionally captured grinning chuckling together. Later, reports asserted that Kristen and Stella left an after gathering together, yet tragically nothing happened to their night out — in any event up to this point.

On the off chance that Kristen and Stella are really quitting any and all funny business, it is Kristen’s fourth sentimental relationship of 2016. In October Kristen was apparently dating St. Vincent, Cara Delevingne’s ex, yet before that she was back with on-once more/off-again sweetheart. Alicia Cargile. Be that as it may, toward the start of the year Kristen was dating French performing artist/craftsman Soko, however the two split rapidly before Kristen revived her sentiment with Alicia.

Tell us, What do YOU think concerning Kristen and Stella as a couple? Remark underneath!

