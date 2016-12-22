Kris Jenner Offers Blac Chyna $5 Million To Give Rob Full Custody Of Dream

Cha-Ching! Blac Chyna could have an exceptionally green Christmas in the event that she capitalizes on her $5 million offer from Kris Jenner, as indicated by another report, Dec. 21! Kris is evidently NOT content with Blac after she supposedly beat Rob Kardashian in the wake of moving out of their home Dec. 17. Presently, the momager needs Blac to surrender FULL care of infant Dream. Get the subtle elements.

The Blac Chyna, 28, and Rob Kardashian, 29, adventure proceeds, and now, Kris Jenner, 61, is venturing in as indicated by another report, Dec. 21. The glad momma offered Blac an incredible $5 million to “leave” Rob their youngster, child Dream, who was conceived Nov. 10, 2016, Star magazine reports. You gotta cherish momma Kris…



The purpose behind the Kris’ gigantic payout? — “Chyna’s been out celebrating each night, attempting to trademark the Kardashian name and, obviously, she’s been treating Rob like soil,” a source near Kris says, including, “Kris needs Chyna to give Rob full care of Dream.” OMG.

This stunning report comes after another claim, Dec. 20, that Blac professedly beat Rob in an intoxicated wrath, subsequent to removing child Dream and moving from the home their family partook in CA, Dec. 17. What’s more, get this — Kris’ beau, Corey Gamble, 36, supposedly strolled in on the touchy quarrel and “ripped Chyna off of Rob.” Talk about a family fight… So, perhaps Kris’ claimed cash offer has a tad bit to do with some displeasure regarding her lone male youngster being purportedly beaten. In any case, who knows.

“Five million is about all Rob is justified regardless of,” the mag’s source says. “Chyna would be so shrewd to consider Kris’ offer. Everybody knows she doesn’t love him — she ought to money out now and move on.” Wow, that is quite cruel.

It’s been a clamorous recent days for Blac and Rob, after her Instagram was purportedly hacked Dec. 17, when a unidentified individual transferred various posts on her page. The blistering posts included screenshots of different instant messages, where Chyna impacted Rob, and their relationship. Adding to the unforgiving messages, a portion of the screenshots likewise contained discussions with other reputed love interests of Blac’s, including rapper, Young Thug, 25, and performing artist, Jaden Smith, 18. The writings likewise uncovered Blac’s clear arrangement to trademark the Kardashian name. Wow.

Rob let out his “devastated” sentiments via web-based networking media taking after Chyna’s unexpected takeoff from their home. It’s been accounted for that he will look for expert help for his “self-regard and desire issues.” However, different reports assert that Rob and Blac have as of now kissed and made up. Things being what they are, what’s happening here? Ideally the tumultuous couple can set aside their disparities for the Christmas occasion for their child young lady.

