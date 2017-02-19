Kourtney Kardashian Posts Cryptic Instagram Message: Throwing Shade At Scott Disick?

Kourtney Kardashian shared a delightful quote about adoration on her Instagram. Might she be able to make a reference to her association with Scott Disick?

Goodness! Kourtney Kardashian shared some intense words on Instagram. Might she be able to discuss her on-running show with ex Scott Disick, 33? The 37 year-old mother of three posted on Feb. 18, “And at last, we were all fair people, inebriated on the possibility that adoration, no one but love, could recuperate our brokenness.” The quote originates from F. Scott Fitzgerald’s famous novel The Great Gatsby.