Kourtney Kardashian Gets ‘Sweet Revenge’ On Scott Disick With Justin Bieber Night Out

Two can play at that amusement! Kourtney Kardashian is inclining toward her boyfriend Justin Bieber after her ex Scott Disick went on a model drinking spree. has EXCLUSIVE points of interest of how her night out with the Biebs was ‘sweet retribution’ on the Lord.

You go young lady! Kourtney Kardashian, 37, had a profound night out with charged connect buddy Justin Bieber, 22, and she couldn’t be more joyful to toss it in ex Scott Disick’s face. “Kourtney investing energy with Justin is her unobtrusive method for getting sweet retribution on Scott for his current poor conduct in Miami. At whatever point Scott goes on an angel drinking spree, Kourtney gets even by looking for a little solace from and hanging with long-term companion Justin,” a source tells EXCLUSIVELY. The truth star got her confidence on with the Biebs when they went to a night church benefit Feb. 8, taking after by a night out at the Beverly Hills Hotel’s Polo Lounge. There’s not at all like some post-Bible review mixed drinks!

“At the point when Kourtney is around Justin, she feels youthful, provocative, hot and she knows it makes Scott insane,” our insider includes. Kourt has never looked better, as her astounding swimming outfit pics from her current outing to Costa Rica flaunted her tight and conditioned bends. Having the consideration of a fantastic more youthful person like Justin is quite recently the tonic to wash away the greater part of the hurt that Scott created her by celebrating up a tempest in Miami with a flock of youthful delights.

We were thoroughly trusting Scott and Kourtney’s Costa Rican getaway with their three children would unite them as a family, particularly since they were encompassed with friends and family while shooting KUWTK. When their outing was over he high-followed it to Miami where he celebrated like a definitive lone wolf, making out with model Jessica Harris, 25, and also another puzzle blonde his identity shot snuggling with by a pool. He was carrying on with the high life drinking it up and savoring the consideration of any lady who crossed his way and that needed to have stung Kourtney so seriously. She has a definitive retribution now by reminding Scott she can even now draw in youthful cuties like Justin!

do you think Scott and Kourtney will ever figure out how to get back together? On the other hand have they quite recently harmed each other excessively?