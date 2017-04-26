Kourtney Kardashian Gets Crazy Dancing To Justin Bieber’s ‘Despacito’ In Mexico

Ow! Ow! Kourtney Kardashian has been going completely wild in Mexico amid her birthday trip and the most recent insane prank she’s gotten up to is working it to Justin Bieber’s ‘Despacito’! Watch her rotate madly to the hit.

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, has been connected to Justin Bieber, 23, on different events, yet on April 25 she made the association herself by sharing a video on Snapchat of her moving to the pop star’s hit “Despacito” while on an astounding Mexican getaway for her birthday.

The most seasoned Kardashian kin moved her hips in cadence to the youthful artist’s attractive verses and sultry voice while wearing a dazzling white harvest best and coordinating knit skirt. Absolutely beautiful Kourt! We can’t trust she and her companions picked a Justin melody to get down to, seeing as she most likely is aware fans will read into the choice.

The mother of three is pulling some truly wild tricks while out of town with her sister Kim Kardashian, and her besties Larsa Pippen, Jen Atkins, Hrush Achemyan, Joyce Bonelli. As per Kim’s Twitter account, the young ladies just trek has included “extraordinary brownies,” sex toys, stripped cartwheels, and an occurrence where Kourtney hurled in her bed four times. Goodness.

Kourtney additionally flaunted exactly how fun and perky she’s inclination on her excursion by tweeting, “You can’t state satisfaction without saying penis. #birthdayvibes,” on April 25. Clearly the young ladies are truly disappointing their hair while celebrating!

what do you consider Kourtney moving to Justin’s tune? Do you think it implies anything? Give every one of us your musings underneath!