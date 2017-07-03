Kim Kardashian ‘Really anxious’ Kanye West’s Feud With JAY-Z Will Cause Relapse

Kim Kardashian is not an aficionado of JAY-Z’s correct at this point. An insider revealed to EXCLUSIVELY the star is concerned the rapper’s new diss track focused at her hubby Kanye West could influence his psychological wellness and prompt a backslide.

“Kim [Kardashian] is really anxious that Kanye [West] is getting excessively worked up finished this fight with [JAY-Z],” a source near Kim disclosed to EXCLUSIVELY of the 36-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s anxieties for her hubby. “She has worked so difficult to get Ye to a more steady mental and passionate place and fears the strain of beefing with Jay will make him backslide back to an undesirable mental state. She truly needs Kanye to concentrate on his wellbeing and the family. Rather he appears to be increasingly worried about work, cash and the visit and that truly concerns her.”

Whoa, what an apprehensive wreck Kim must be at the present time! We can absolutely observe why the mother of two would be stressed over the 40-year-old vocalist backsliding, seeing as the diss track JAY-Z just tossed at him was really exceptional. The melody “Kill Jay-Z” off Jay’s new collection 4:44 makes negative references toward Kanye, including the lines: “However this ‘f*ck everyone’ state of mind ain’t normal/But you ain’t the same, this ain’t KumbaYe/But you got hurt since you cooled by ‘Ye/You gave him 20 million without blinkin/He gave you 20 minutes in front of an audience, f*ck was he thinkin’?/’F*ck amiss with everyone?” is the thing that you sayin’/But in the event that everyone’s insane, you’re the one that is crazy.”

Yowser! The track is loaded with callbacks to JAY-Z and Yeezy’s beforehand well disposed relationship and Kanye’s breakdown in November 2016, which finished with the vocalist being hospitalized for over seven days. With JAY-Z opening up old injuries with his new collection, we can perceive any reason why Kim would be uneasy! Snap here to see pics of JAY-Z and Beyonce’s family.

