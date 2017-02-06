Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Marriage Is Still Struggling After Time Apart: It’s ‘Very Tense’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are as yet attempting to make their marriage work, after their current time separated presents to them no nearer to settling their relationship troubles. Kim is attempting to move beyond her current theft show, and Kanye is attempting to help, however things don’t search useful for the two.

“Kim was truly hit hard by the theft declaration, she felt she was remembering the entire dramatization once more,” a source tells EXCLUSIVELY. “The entire family is energizing round her however, and attempting to motivate her to concentrate on the way that she can now ideally put the entire trial behind her. Kanye is doing his best as well, yet things are still exceptionally tense among them. They are both attempting to make there marriage work yet at this moment things don’t search useful for their future.”

Oh Northie!!! North fell and was crying so Potus gave her White House M&M's. She smiled when I opened the box but I wanted to save them for memories so wouldn't let her eat them so she cried again 😂 A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 20, 2017 at 4:36pm PST

As beforehand detailed, Kim was ousted for a tiring nine hours a week ago, giving declaration for her up and coming burglary case. A laconic — and orange-looking — Kim was spotted leaving a NYC courthouse on Nov. 2. in the wake of remembering the bad dream of a year ago’s Paris experience. Her face, cleavage and even the backs of her hands had the glossy excessively sunkissed look of a lady who ran somewhat insane with the shower tan, yet there was no concealing the inauspicious look all over.

In the mean time, Kim is as yet endeavoring to get back on track with Kanye subsequent to hitting a noteworthy knock in their relationship. Kanye’s extremely open emergency, and Kim’s burglary have most likely exacerbated their inconveniences, and a specialist claims the rapper’s political perspectives could likewise be adding to the issues. In the event that you missed it, Kanye has been a straightforward supporter of President Donald J. Trump, notwithstanding going so far as to state he would have voted in favor of him in the event that he had voted — which he didn’t.