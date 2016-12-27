Kim Kardashian & Kanye West In ‘Rough Spot’ But Trying ‘To Get Through’ 2016

On the off chance that there are two individuals that desire 2016 could be over today, it’s Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. We are EXCLUSIVELY reporting that the A-List couple is in an ‘unpleasant spot’ and essentially attempting to ‘get past the end of the year.’ Read on for every one of the subtle elements.

It’s the most brilliant and sprightly time for a great many people. Be that as it may, for Kanye West, 39, and Kim Kardashian, 36, it’s definitely not. Kanye was just discharged from the clinic a couple of weeks prior after supposedly being set on an automatic 51/50 hold. Also, preceding his hospitalization, Kim was burglarized at firearm point! Furthermore, as though those occurrences weren’t sufficient, it’s presently being accounted for that the couple is having major issues in their marriage and are doing their best to make it to 2017.

“Clearly, the end of this current year hasn’t been merry,” a source near the power couple told EXCLUSIVELY. “He and Kim have had numerous differences recently in regards to their bustling timetables, their home and redesign, his support for [Donald] Trump and their marriage when all is said in done. Most likely Kanye adores his significant other,” the source proceeded. “He generally has and dependably will. Be that as it may, at this moment they’re in an unpleasant spot however doing as well as can be expected to get past the end of the year.”

As already reported, the Kardashians hosted their yearly Christmas get-together on Dec. 24. It resembled an impact keeping in mind everyone on the planet would have passed on to have been welcomed, Kanye himself was over it before it even started. “This year, he was essentially an introvert at the Xmas party,” another source told EXCLUSIVELY. “He didn’t sing or move, and he only sort of watched everybody have a fabulous time.”

