Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: His Promise To Be A Better Husband & Dad In 2017

In the midst of real split gossipy tidbits, We have EXCLUSIVELY discovered that Kanye West is making huge guarantees to his better half, Kim Kardashian, with expectations of sparing their marriage.

Kanye West, 39, is not inspired by letting Kim Kardashian, 36, sneak past his fingers. In spite of the fact that the couple have been hinting at strain in their relationship after a truly rough 2016 together, we have EXCLUSIVE new insights about how Kanye arrangements to keep Kim glad and work things out before it’s past the point of no return.

“He’s told Kim that going into 2017 he will dial it back an indent. He’s understood that she, Nori and Saint are the most essential individuals throughout his life and that he will invest more energy at home, being a spouse and father to his family,” a source near the couple tells.



On top of that, we may very well observe a Kimye family getaway soon! The source included, “[Kanye] doesn’t significantly recall the last family excursion them four took. In any case, he will make each concession expected to make his marriage to Kim work and if setting his vocation aside for later is the thing that it takes then he’s all in!”

This is super awesome news for Kimye, and particularly for the majority of their fans and supporters who were wanting to see them pull through. Things initially began to turn upward with Kim and Kanye after they were spotted having a sentimental supper together in Santa Monica on December 18. In any case, it came days after Kim raised an enormous warning by having a “young ladies night out” and left her wedding band at home.

Let us know, Do YOU think Kim and Kanye will stick together, or do you think they are going towards splitsville? Remark beneath!

