Kim Kardashian Blasts Blac Chyna’s ‘Hurtful’ Motives For Dating Rob: It’s ‘F***ed Up’

Kim Kardashian disclosed to Rob how she REALLY feels about Blac Chyna in a clasp from the April 23 scene of ‘Staying aware of the Kardashians.’ Rob’s huge sister didn’t keep down while pummeling Blac’s “thought processes” and instructing him to proceed onward. See with your own eyes!

Yowser! Recall on Dec. 17, when Rob Kardashian, 30, took to Snapchat to uncover that Blac Chyna, 28, had taken their child Dream Kardashian (alongside the nursery furniture and snacks) and left Rob in the tidy? Well on April 20 we got the opportunity to see the consequence in another secret for Keeping Up with the Kardashians on E!.

Kim Kardashian, 36, and Corey Gamble, 36, hurry to Rob’s home to solace him after his string of miracle Snaps, and he clarifies why he did it. “I needed individuals to realize that I’m harmed and this is f–ked up,” he said. “The way that you [Blac] say like in a year if he’s not getting his s–t together in year I’ma drop him. Like, why should you say I’ma drop you?!”

In the wake of disclosing to him that fans were concerned that he’s self-destructive, Kim offers it to him straight: “I’ve generally been super cool with her like I have an alternate association with her than like, you know, what you folks have and with Kylie and I generally listen to her and stuff, yet like simply observing the thought processes resembles what’s harmful.” When Rob says he needs Blac to reveal to him reality face to face, Kim gives him some extreme love. “She’ll never let you know!”

In the confession booth, Kim expounds: “I’ve generally felt like them as a couple simply isn’t that solid and I think they realize that as well. Dislike some mystery,” she concedes. “Burglarize can be truly unreasonable and he simply needs to figure out how to truly assume liability for himself and not censure Chyna. This simply like all needs to stop.”

It appeared like it HAD halted, since Blac and Rob have been apparently separated for some time. That is, obviously, until they posted Snapchats out on the town clasping hands on April 19. Presently it appears like they might begin this hurtful cycle once more.

do you feel that Kim is ideal about Blac having terrible intentions? Tell us!