Kendall & Kylie Jenner Hate Being Caught In The Nasty Feud Between Kris & Caitlyn

Wow! Things have become tense amongst Kris and Caitlyn Jenner as we close to the arrival of Cait’s diary, and their little girls feel like they’re stuck in the center. A source tells EXCLUSIVELY that Kendall and Kylie can’t deal with the majority of the ‘animosity’.

A separation is constantly hard on the children, yet it’s far and away more terrible when your father is uncovered to be transgender and afterward discharges a diary bashing your mother. Yowser! That is the thing that Kendall Jenner, 21, and Kylie Jenner, 19, are managing on April 19, as Kris Jenner, 61, and Caitlyn Jenner, 67, keep quarreling.

“There’s so much animosity amongst Kris and Caitlyn at this moment and it’s all a result of this book,” a source disclosed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com, referencing Cait’s up and coming diary The Secrets of My Life. “Tragically the hostility is streaming down to the children. The more seasoned young ladies have all agreed with their mother and that makes Kylie and Kendall feel like they should be on group Cait. Their sisters have by and large them that they don’t need to pick sides however that hasn’t prevented them from feeling like they’re gotten in the center.” Poor young ladies!

Kylie and Kendall both stress a ton over their father,” the insider proceeded. “They see the way Cait’s getting closed out and it harms. Kylie’s been investing significantly more energy with her father of late yet she generally feels like she needs to sneak around and conceal it from her mother and her sisters. Kendall’s scarcely ever around yet she’s supporting her father in different ways. Like stating she has an inclination that she’s even more a Jenner than a Kardashian in her huge meeting with Harper’s Bazaar. That was a show of support for her father.” That’s sweet, however dismal that Kenny feels like she expected to do it. Ideally once the book is out they can all move past it and get along once more!

