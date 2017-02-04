Kellyanne Conway & Chelsea Clinton Feud On Twitter Over ‘Alternative Facts’

No phony information right here! Former First Child Chelsea Clinton and Kellyanne Conway entered an unpleasant public Twitter battle after Donald Trump’s advisor made up a phony terrorist strike. We’ve obtained the information on their ruthless war of words, here.

Uh oh! Former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton, 36, got a terrible clapback from Kellyanne Conway, 50, after she attempted to ask her not to speak about terrorist assaults on U.S. soil that NEVER TOOK PLACE. The bulldog Trump expert raised the non-existant “Bowling Environment-friendly bloodbath” on MSNBC Feb. 3, and together with the remainder of the globe, Chelsea was distressed that Kellyanne composed a titan “alternative reality” to further Donald Trump’s Muslim traveling restriction. Though she didn’t describe Kellyanne by name, she tweeted “Extremely happy no person seriously hurt in the Louvre attack … or the (completely phony) Bowling Environment-friendly Massacre. Please don’t comprise strikes.” Hey, Chelsea asked pleasantly. Hint Kelly’s brutal and also over the leading feedback in three … 2 … one!

Kellyanne not only wasn’t whatsoever apologetic about composing phony information, she took place the warpath versus Chelsea as well as her mom Hillary Clinton, 69. She discharged back, “Bosnia exist a Great reminder. As well as 2 @ChelseaClinton & others, you can’t “create” high quality prospects either. I misspoke; you shed the election.” Exactly what the WHAT ?! Intimidation Chelsea that her mommy lost to Donald back in Nov. 2016 in no way addresses Chelsea’s simple appeal not to earn up terror attacks. Geez, is Kellyanne genuine?

Very grateful no one seriously hurt in the Louvre attack …or the (completely fake) Bowling Green Massacre. Please don't make up attacks. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 3, 2017

Bosnia lie a Great reminder. And 2 @ChelseaClinton & others, you can't "invent" quality candidates either. I misspoke; you lost the election https://t.co/7TwnX2b5yA — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) February 3, 2017

Kellyanne got caught gushing “different facts,” a.k.a. LIES, when she told Chris Matthews that, “I wager it’s brand brand-new information to individuals that President Obama had a six-month restriction on the Iraqi evacuee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized as well as they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Eco-friendly Massacre. Um, it didn’t get covered because it NEVER EVER HAPPENED! She misunderstood the 2011 arrests of two Iraqi nationals in Bowling Green, KY, for lugging out IED assaults on U.S. soldiers IN IRAQ.

