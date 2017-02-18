Katy Perry Teases Wild ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ Video: Welcome To Oblivia — Watch

Katy Perry new video:Envision an amusement stop where you keep running on a goliath hamster wheel, dive to your demise in a charming little house, and get to happily overlook the issues of the world. On the off chance that you can’t exactly picture it, simply watch the mystery video for Katy Perry’s ‘Anchored to the Rhythm,’ appropriate here!

Normally amusement parks are fun and energizing, similar to Disneyland, Six Flags or Universal Studios. That stuff is straight up otherworldly. In any case, Katy Perry’s Oblivia is a bit, um, distinctive, and it’s giving us tension.

In another secret video for what we accept will be her “Anchored to the Rhythm” music video discharged on Feb. 21, the pioneer of the KatyCats offers a wild world where careless individuals toss net sustenance into a child’s face, shoot into space in rockets, and keep running in a hamster wheel (which for reasons unknown is portrayed as “the best ride in the universe.”) The recreation center is vivid and appears fun, however it’s leaving an acrid taste in our mouths.

🇧🇷A little something for being so patient, Rio! Go to ARPOADOR right now! 🇧🇷 A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Feb 9, 2017 at 11:46am PST

Oblivia truly appears like the ideal setting for “Binded to the Rhythm,” which is about overlooking the issues of the world to get your move on and remain willfully ignorant of the bad form. The video even begins saying “do you require an escape? Is it true that you are prepared to move your inconveniences away? Welcome to Olivia!”

In the event that the video is even half tantamount to Katy Perry execution at the 2017 Grammys, it will be epic. On the huge night, she moved before a house with a white picket fence, which all of a sudden burst separated at the endof the melody and transformed into an amazing kaleidoscope of music. We’re so energized for the genuine article on Feb, 21!

it is safe to say that you are amped up for the new music video? Tell us!