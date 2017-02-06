Katy Perry, Hillary Clinton & More Gush Over Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

SLAAAAY! Lady Gaga, not surprisingly, completely killed the Super Bowl 51 halftime appear on Feb. 5! The moving, singing, and epic firecrackers show is presently driving huge amounts of big names to Twitter, including veteran Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Joe Biden and that’s only the tip of the iceberg!

Lady Gaga, 30, truly made us go gaga amid the Super Bowl 51 halftime appear. Our jaws were for all intents and purposes stapled to the floor as we watched unlimited astonishments unwind in front of an audience in wonder. Lady Gaga best Joanne and The Fame mashups had everyone in the group chiming in, her move moves were on POINT, and obviously her mold was wild. Wherever the “Million Reasons” artist goes, expect the unforeseen. Obviously we’re not by any means the only ones completely fixated on her execution. Ariana Grande, Lauren Bushnell and MORE couldn’t abstain from spouting over Lady Gaga!

I'm one of 100 million #SuperBowl fans that just went #Gaga for the Lady, & her message to all of us. https://t.co/8AoNqjwr1b — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 6, 2017

🏈 VOCALS, POWER AND SUCH BEAUTIFUL ENERGY 🏈 that was so special @ladygaga ♡ congratulations and… https://t.co/jE4EGQjk7e — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 6, 2017

@ladygaga The mic drop said it all ! Incredible! 💥 — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) February 6, 2017

Incredible performance from my friend @LadyGaga. You amaze me — and not just onstage. Proud to work with you to end sexual assault. #ItsOnUs pic.twitter.com/ZOva2lpAOZ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 6, 2017

Since the Super Bowl is a standout amongst the most broadcast occasions in US history, the halftime indicate ALWAYS gets blended assessments. Be that as it may, generally, everybody appeared to love Gaga, who was likewise joined by Tony Bennett, and Luke Bryan. Gaga’s great companion Tony commenced the amusement with a short video that got gatherings of people built up, while the nation cutie touched every one of us with his passionate interpretation of the American national song of praise. The crowed ran wild with acclaim for every terrific execution. Might we venture to state that the music was superior to the real football?

What a stunning amusement up until now, however! The Atlanta Falcons began this match as the underdogs who’ve never won a Super Bowl in their life, yet kid how they’ve turned things around. In the event that things keep on going along these lines for Matt Ryan’s group, there’s undoubtedly they’ll vanquish Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. The Falcons are up by THREE touchdowns! Will the Patriots get up to speed in time?

