Katy Perry Dissing Donald Trump In ‘Chained To The Rhythm’? See Cryptic Lyrics

Katy Perry treated her fans to a definitive shock by dropping her new single ‘Fastened to the Rhythm’ on Feb. 10, however did her highlighted craftsman discretely diss Donald Trump?! The single packs a punch with its capable and enigmatic verses! Take a look!

Katy Perry, 32, about broke the web when she dropped a sizzling new melody on Feb. 10. The songstress discharged “Anchored to the Rhythm,” including Skip Marley, 20, and it was fire! Notwithstanding, upon further tuning in, fans started to notice that the reggae vocalist may have carefully bashed Donald Trump, 70, in his enigmatic verses. Amid the third verse, he says, “Separate the dividers to interface, motivate/Ay, up in your high place, liars/Time is ticking for the realm/in all actuality it is weak/I saw it commonly before/The ravenousness of the considerable number of individuals.” Interesting!

Evolution right on track… https://t.co/Xmx88nMusT — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 10, 2017

I'll always march with you sister 👊🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/VEpp5zYd3d — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 10, 2017

He proceeds, “We’re faltering, we’re disintegrating, and we’re going to revolt/They woke up, they woke up the lions.” Even however Skip is the person who appears to cleverly diss the President, many attracted consideration regarding how it’s still Katy’s tune, and how her verses could likewise be identified with the current political atmosphere. She and Sia, 41, supposedly co-composed the epic track, which Max Martin created.

We have out fingers crossed that Katy’s astonishment is the first of many to come. On top of that, the Recording Academy formally affirmed on Feb. 6 that Katy is set to perform at the 2017 Grammys, this Sunday [Feb. 12]. What’s more, it’s been accounted for that she will play out another tune on music’s greatest night, so this could be the victor! Fans can’t get enough of Katy’s advanced sound and hot new look, since she likewise as of late appeared an exquisite bleach blonde ‘do.

She’s certainly making her mark nowadays, already standing firm against Donald by taking part in the Women’s March on Jan. 21. Katy was one of many stars who energized with the trust of sending a solid message to President Trump, and congress, that ladies’ rights are human rights. The vocalist is making her voice listened, in more routes than one!

