Katy Perry Confirmed For Epic Grammy Performance — Debuting New Music?

Set up the cotton treat! Katy Perry will perform at the 2017 Grammy Awards and we’re failing horrendously to comprehend what’s in store for the “Climb” craftsman’s sure to-be-epic show. Might she risk upon harmful colleague Taylor Swift on superstar path? Click for purposes of intrigue!

New off of Lady Gaga’s suspension of question in the midst of Super Bowl LI, news has broken that past halftime dear Katy Perry, 32, will show up in the midst of the 2017 Grammy Awards. She hasn’t set foot on the fantastic stage since 2015, so the entry will undoubtedly happen… especially considering she’s kept us sitting tight for new music since releasing PRISM in 2013. Does this mean she has something new arranged to show up on Feb. 12?

The Recording Academy revealed Katy’s best in class execution in a tweet on Feb. 6. “Attested: @katyperry returns to the #GRAMMYS mastermind,” the message obviously hollers at us. “Make an effort not to miss her execution on Music’s Biggest Night, Feb. 12 on @CBS!” Along with the message, an astoundingly blonde Katy fumes at the camera. No other information was made available nearby the statement. What we do know is that she’ll join other confirmed performers Adele, The Weeknd, Daft Punk, Bruno Mars, Alicia Keys, Carrie Underwood, John Legend, Keith Urban, Metallica, Little Big Town, Chance the Rapper, Dave Grohl, William Bell, Sturgill Simpson, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Gary Clark Jr., Anderson .Paak, and A Tribe Called Quest.

That being expressed, we can’t fight the temptation to contemplate what may happen should Taylor Swift possibility upon Katy on superstar principle road outside of Staples Center. The two have had “Hostility” for an extensive period of time and we’re starting to think an open assurance of that show needs to happen for our normal soundness’ motivation. In spite of the way that Taylor isn’t alloted for anything this year, it is hard to trust she’ll skip out on music’s most prominent night. Bits of chatter are spinning concerning her support, despite Kanye West and Justin Bieber’s. Perhaps she’ll take after close by Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, in case they’re even defeat enough to go together as a couple.

Would you say you are as energized as we are that Katy’s returning to the Grammy’s stage? Do you think she’ll acknowledge the open way to presentation something new?