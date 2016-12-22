Kareena Kapoor’s baby: This is how daddy Saif Ali Khan, maasi Karisma Kapoor celebrated Taimur’s arrival.

We know now that Taimur Ali Khan’s daddy Saif Ali Khan was with mother Kareena Kapoor in the work room while she conceived an offspring on Tuesday (look at him wearing remedy clinic wear of green overalls). Be that as it may, how could he commend the landing of his infant? Maasi Karisma Kapoor has given us a sneak look. Kareena’s senior sister and Saif appear to have uncorked champagne to praise the entry of “junior nawab”.

In a photo posted by Karisma Kapoor, we got the opportunity to see the new daddy raising a toast as he looks extremely cheerful. Karisma imparted the pic to the subtitle, “#daddycool #aboutyesterday #congratulations#bebo#saifu#newmemberinthefamily#precious#love#joy#familylove #taimuralikhanpataudi

With the glad news coming in, we got the opportunity to see the upbeat father Saif Ali Khan, Kareena’s folks Randhir Kapoor and Babita and her grandma Krishna Kapoor at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where Kareena is conceded. Sister Karisma Kapoor was additionally observed at the healing facility.

#daddycool😎#aboutyesterday #congratulations#bebo#saifu#newmemberinthefamily#precious#love#joy#familylove #taimuralikhanpataudi❤👑👶❤😊 A photo posted by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 20, 2016 at 9:10pm PST

Delighted to welcome Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi into the world. Both mother and son are healthy and doing well. Father is doing extremely well! A photo posted by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Dec 20, 2016 at 5:32am PST

Offering their happiness to the world, Saif and Kareena said in an announcement on Tuesday, “We are exceptionally satisfied to impart to all of you the magnificent news about the introduction of our child: Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, on the twentieth of December 2016. We might want to thank the media for the comprehension and bolster they have given us in the course of the most recent 9 months, and obviously particularly our fans and well wishers for their proceeded with warmth. Joyful Christmas and a glad new year to all of you… With adoration, Saif and Kareena. Much thanks to you.”

Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan likewise shared that both the mother and the child are sound and doing admirably. She too took to Instagram to share a photo that read “Its a kid” and composed, “Charmed to welcome Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi into the world. Both mother and child are solid and doing great. Father is doing amazingly well!”

Check how daddy cool Saif Ali Khan and maasi Karisma Kapoor are observing Kareena’s infant Taimur Ali Khan. Likewise, see Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan’s post about mother Kareena and child Taimur’s wellbeing. This li’l individual from the Pataudi and Kapoor family is spreading satisfaction all around.

