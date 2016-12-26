Kardashian Family: Why Did They Cancel Their Annual Family Christmas Card?

Such a bummer! The Kardashian family crossed out their yearly family Christmas year that we sit tight for all year! So exactly why did they isn’t that right? We have the scoop, here.

Let’s assume it isn’t so! While we’re absolutely in the Christmas soul this year, we’re only somewhat dismal to discover that the Kardashian family chose not to do their yearly family Christmas card that we anticipate each year! So exactly what’s the explanation for why they chose to state “no” to a card this year? Things being what they are, there are various reasons!

All things considered, for one, 2016 hasn’t precisely been a simple year for the entire family, and that is the essential explanation for why they didn’t send a card this year, as indicated by TMZ. Kim Kardashian’s appalling Paris burglary from Oct. 2016, Khloe Kardashian’s separation being concluded from Lamar Odom, Kim’s hubby Kanye West’s stunning breakdown and the continuous tumultuous battles between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna were every one of the purposes for why the family chose that sending a Christmas card this year wasn’t a smart thought. These minutes totally stunned us, and we can’t envision exactly how the family has needed to manage each of these all through this previous year.

Truly, while we’re unquestionably dismal, we’re not by any stretch of the imagination shocked by these reasons. They absolutely sound good to us, and we simply need what’s best for the family! We certainly imagine that this year has been truly hard for everybody, and we’re anticipating fresh out of the box new beginnings in 2017, as I’m certain the Kardashians may be, as well!

What do you think about the Kardashian family not doing their yearly Christmas card this year? Is it accurate to say that you are similarly as pitiful as we may be? Tell us.

