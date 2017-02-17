Kanye West Wants Kim Kardashian To Return To Paris 5 Months After $10M Robbery

Kanye West is attempting to persuade Kim Kardashian to come back to Paris just five months after her burglary, as per a Feb. 16 report. The rapper needs her to go to Paris Fashion Week, yet will she really consider taking the excursion? Here’s the scoop!

Kim Kardashian, 36, was damaged in the wake of being victimized at gunpoint of $10M worth of gems in Paris on Oct. 3, 2016. Presently, the truth star is allegedly considering coming back to the City of Lights, just five months after the fact. Kanye West, 39, needs her to go to Paris Fashion Week with him and she’s thinking about it, as indicated by People on Feb. 16. On the off chance that Kim tags along, it will be the first run through she’s set foot in Paris, since five covered men broke into her No Address Hotel loft.



Kendall Jenner, 21, is additionally strolling the runway amid Paris Fashion Week toward the finish of the month, sources tell the production, which gives Kim significantly more motivation to travel. On top of that, her hairdresser Jen Atkin, 36, will be allegedly working the week-long Parisian occasion.

Paris Fashion Week keeps running from Feb. 28 until March 8, and a few of the shows are certain to have a ritzy line up and list if people to attend. All things being equal, it would surely be troublesome for Kim to go to, particularly given her last involvement there. She hasn’t opened up much about the occurrence, however she will uncover more subtle elements on the up and coming period of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. It unmistakably troubled her, since she even separated into tears amid a passionate secret clasp.

Fortunately, Kim showed up for her playmate’s Yeezy season 5 appear at NYFW on Feb. 15, shaking an a la mode burgundy gathering. This time, his introduction went off easily. As we already detailed, “Kim never voiced her stresses to Kanye West, yet she was quite frightened about this show and what it could do to him if the surveys were awful. She is simply along these lines, so grateful that individuals cherished it,” a source disclosed to us EXCLUSIVELY. Presently, we’ll check whether she really chooses to take the excursion!

Read More: Kim Kardashian’s Yeezy Show Outfit: Supports Kanye West At NYFW Show