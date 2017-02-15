Kanye West: The Real Medical Reason Why He Skipped The Grammys Revealed

Kanye West was recognizably missing from the Grammy Awards on Feb. 12 and now we know why. Grammys big boss Neil Portnow gave knowledge into the “Well known” artist’s basic leadership, including the way that he was initially expected to perform. Get every one of the subtle elements, at this moment!

Kanye West, 39, has had an unpleasant couple of months. What’s more, despite the fact that his nonattendance from the 2017 Grammy Awards was grievous considering his six selections, it may have been in light of current circumstances. In another meeting, Grammys official maker Neil Portnow let the cat out of the bag on talks he had with Kim Kardashian’s significant other in front of the Feb. 12 function. Spoiler alarm: it has a great deal to do with his 2016 hospitalization.

“Kanye, as you probably are aware, had some medicinal concerns and circumstances,” discloses Neil to Pitchfork. “We had exchange with him about really performing. Toward the day’s end, what we had heard was he simply wasn’t in a place where he felt open to doing that. That is totally justifiable.” You’ll review Kanye burned through 10 days at UCLA Medical Center in Nov. 2016 after unexpectedly dropping his in-advance “St. Pablo Tour.” We’ve since scholarly the scene left him with memory misfortune. Gratefully, it appears his children, Saint and North West, are helping him recoup.

Neil’s meeting didn’t stop at uncovering the Kanye-sized opening in front of an audience. He likewise talked about the way that neither Frank Ocean or Drake showed up and addressed every one of those specialized challenges. “We trust [Drake and Kanye] will be there, regardless of whether one year from now or the year after. They all have long professions in front of them. Straight to the point Ocean’s an alternate story, since he settled on a cognizant choice to not enter his music all the while. I believe that is an individual decision. Not everyone likes or needs to be a piece of each association or honors prepare. I regard that. What I’ll say in regards to Frank is he had his before collection out at an early phase of his vocation, we were pleased that it was entered, we were charmed that he was a Grammy champ, we were enchanted to have him on our stage, which gave him a stage right off the bat in his profession. That is something we’re pleased with, and down the line he may feel in an unexpected way. Specialists change their conclusion. I don’t resent his decision at all and we’ll see what the future brings.”



It merits specifying that Frank isn’t the main artist who has disagreed with the Grammy Awards. This time a year ago Kanye was shooting tweets requesting a meeting with Neil, with an end goal to “make the Grammys socially significant once more.” Culturally pertinent or not, the show is doing fine and dandy with crowds. Assortment reports the evaluations during the current year’s communicate topped 2015 and 2016’s. We’d put cash on it those numbers will go significantly higher when Kanye makes his triumphant (and unavoidable) return.