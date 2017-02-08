Kanye West Pens Nasty Donald Trump Diss Track For Rapper King Myers? — Listen

Whoa! Did Kanye West deliver a Donald Trump diss track? It beyond any doubt looks that way. Ruler Myers just dropped another melody called “Purposeful publicity,” which takes a few burrows at the POTUS, and Kanye is recorded as the maker. Get every one of the subtle elements, and tune in to the melody here!



Strangely, Kanye West is recorded as the maker on King Myers’ “Purposeful publicity,” however as per another report by TMZ, the rapper had nothing to do with the Donald Trump diss melody.

Kanye West has allegedly “put his legal advisors at work to get his name and workmanship expelled from the venture,” as King Myers likewise utilized Kanye’s Twitter symbol as the single’s cover craftsmanship.

We do need to state it’s fascinating planning, however. Just yesterday, Feb. 6, Kanye West erased the greater part of his master Trump tweets, so the arrival of a Trump diss track bode well time-wise, yet, Kanye claims he doesn’t ha anything to do with the melody.

Look at the verses beneath, tune in to the track above, and after that let us realize what you think!

[Intro]

I have a fantasy, that one day… .This country will ascend and experience the genuine significance of it’s ideology

We hold these truths to act naturally apparent, that ALL individuals are made equivalent

[Verse 1]

Woke up investigated the clock that s*** still tickin

Furthermore, even tho I’m still sinnin God still givin

I ask Allah how the damnation Trump still livin

I say and do what I need ’cause I’m a genuine n****

I’m in the diversion like an official

I made companions with an evacuee

Similar companions they ain’t hope to see

Same companions they hope to clear out

Each Muslim in the entire world y’all could remain by me

How about we get together in peace ain’t gotta begin a mob

Some individual touch me they gon drain I’m similar to a spiked metal

I’m out and about I’m session to blow I’m similar to an auto tire

I stole some of ‘Ye sparkle i got star control

What kinda hazard would u take to simply make the torment go

Got the stone now ‘session to break a few lower legs

This chess not checkers peep the diversion from like 3 unique points

That is 3 distinctive approaches to play you

Sleepin’ on me, may rest to death

How about we utilize the our rewards for all the hard work to indict the Prez

We got the right to speak freely, we got flexibility of press

Some of the time you gotta change on them so they see you the best

I’m at the point where I don’t give a fuck homie

Addressed Mitus on the telephone he hung up on me

Furthermore, now my life is GOOD I came up on em

F***ed around and got my name up on em

[Hook]

Hold up! Time to indict the President

Hold up! Time to indict the President

Hold up! Time to indict the President

The clock tickin’ homie simply number the hours

Don’t know why they gave him all that Power

how would YOU feel about this melody? Do you think Kanye had something to do with it? Let us know underneath!