Kanye West Dyes His Hair Pink After Going Blond — See His Fresh New Look

Look at the milder side of Yeezy! Kanye West has colored his hair pink subsequent to trying different things with a blondie look taking after his late hospitalization. You must see the pics of him shaking his happy new hued bolts and let us know what you think.

It would seem that Kylie Jenner, 19, is currently one of Kanye West’s greatest style influencers, as the 39-year-old rapper is switching up his hair shading simply like his younger sibling in-law is so celebrated for. His previously brilliant light bolts are presently colored a cheery splendid pink and yellow, giving his head an aggregate springtime feel that could be straight out of Easter rather than Christmastime. The hues help us to remember yummy marshmallow peeps!

Yeezy appeared the new ‘do Dec. 26 after he was seen once more leaving the motion pictures, a pastime he’s taken to various circumstances over the previous week. He shook the color occupation alongside his typical clothing of a white hoodie, cover armed force pants and a shearling coat for the crisp L.A. temps. We generally cherish his mold sense, however we’re absolutely burrowing the way that he’s exploring different avenues regarding his hair shading now that he’s at last developed in a few locks to his typically shaved arch.

Possibly the hair shading change will convey positive changes to whatever remains of his turbulent existence generally. He and spouse Kim Kardashian, 36, simply weathered a harsh Christmastime where the two were scarcely on talking terms, and he’s just been out of the clinic for not exactly a month following an eight-day remain for lack of sleep and fatigue. His happy new hair shading and enthusiasm for film demonstrate that he has returned to investigating his aesthetic side, and if that implies he’s being roused to compose new music, then we as a whole win.

What do you think about Kanye’s new pink hair? Does it suit him?

