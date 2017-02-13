Kanye West Boycotting The Grammys? Kris Jenner Reveals The Truth

Kanye West said months prior that he would blacklist the Grammys this year, however Kris Jenner uncovered on E’s! celebrity lane scope on Feb. 12 that there’s a critical motivation behind why Kanye and Kim Kardashian won’t go to the Grammys, and it has nothing to do with a blacklist.
All things considered, really, there’s been gossip that he’s not wanting different reasons, but rather in all actuality he has a major mold appear in New York since it’s New York Fashion Week at this moment and my whole family is back there,” Kris Jenner said on E! “Kim and a portion of the children, Khloe, are en route tomorrow. Kendall and Kylie are there. Kanye is back in New York City get ready for his huge design appear. He wishes he could be here.”
The rapper said at his Oakland show in Oct. 2016 he would blacklist the Grammys this year if Frank Ocean was censured. Candid’s collection, Blonde, was not designated, but rather not on account of it wasn’t commendable. The collection was discharged after the Grammys cutoff date.
The last time Kim and Kanye strolled celebrity main street at the Grammys return in 2014. The couple paraded a wide range of hot PDA on celebrity lane. Kim looked mind blowing in a since a long time ago sleeved gold outfit. Perhaps they’ll appear one year from now!
can you trust Kimye appeared to the Grammys? Tell us!