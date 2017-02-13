Kanye West Boycotting The Grammys? Kris Jenner Reveals The Truth

Kanye West said months prior that he would blacklist the Grammys this year, however Kris Jenner uncovered on E’s! celebrity lane scope on Feb. 12 that there’s a critical motivation behind why Kanye and Kim Kardashian won’t go to the Grammys, and it has nothing to do with a blacklist.

All things considered, really, there’s been gossip that he’s not wanting different reasons, but rather in all actuality he has a major mold appear in New York since it’s New York Fashion Week at this moment and my whole family is back there,” Kris Jenner said on E! “Kim and a portion of the children, Khloe, are en route tomorrow. Kendall and Kylie are there. Kanye is back in New York City get ready for his huge design appear. He wishes he could be here.”

Kanye is up for 8 Grammys this year. On the off chance that he wins any Grammys for The Life of Pablo, he won’t be there to make a stunning discourse! Grants demonstrates simply aren’t the same without Kanye! Ye has been in New York preparing for his most recent Yeezy mold appear over Grammys end of the week. He ventured out one day with bleach blonde hair, and the following it had returned to cocoa. You know Ye has something important anticipated his Yeezy demonstrate this year. He generally goes hard and fast.

The rapper said at his Oakland show in Oct. 2016 he would blacklist the Grammys this year if Frank Ocean was censured. Candid’s collection, Blonde, was not designated, but rather not on account of it wasn’t commendable. The collection was discharged after the Grammys cutoff date.



The last time Kim and Kanye strolled celebrity main street at the Grammys return in 2014. The couple paraded a wide range of hot PDA on celebrity lane. Kim looked mind blowing in a since a long time ago sleeved gold outfit. Perhaps they’ll appear one year from now!

