Justin Bieber Finally Returns To Instagram After 5-Month Hiatus — See His First Post

The Biebs is BACK! Justin Bieber officially returned to Instagram on Feb. 3 after a painfully long 5-month hiatus after his fans ‘harassed’ former fire Sofia Richie. Currently he’s back and also much better compared to ever before, and you can see his very first article here!

A super-fun T-Mobile commercial for the Super Bowl featuring none aside from Justin Bieber, 22, was exposed on Feb. 3, as well as while it was totally incredible, there’s another component of the deal that we simply found: he came back to Instagram simply for the occaision!

Let me see your #unlimitedmoves A video posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 3, 2017 at 2:07pm PST

Of course he had to come back with a bang! We’re certain there’s so much more to come!At the end of the lovable #UnlimitedMoves goal line dance video, Justin stated “post your actions now as well as I’m gon na share my favorites!” We didn’t realize that he indicated he was sharing his “faves” on his OWN INSTAGRAM! Might this Super Dish weekend obtain any kind of much better?! We just really hope that he stays online and continues sharing pictures of his life even after the Super Dish, as well as this isn’t really simply a momentary feat.

Obviously, Justin took down his precious Instagram page in a fit of rage 5 months earlier after fans started “harassing” Sofia Richie, that he had actually been investing a great deal of time with. He cautioned them to leave his “friends” alone, yet when it continued he took his Instagram down.

Followers were fuming when he did that to them, also sardonically tweeting #SorryJustinWeLoveYou while consisting of messages concerning how he transformed his back on them when they showed him just assistance. We make sure they’ll be enjoyed have him back on Insta after all of the drama, therefore are we!

