There is no wrath known to man like a lady despised. Tired of listening to Stevie J’s medication allegations, Joseline Hernandez is terminating back with huge amounts of wrathful ammunition! The ‘Adoration and Hip Hop ATL’ reality star says she’s calm, and has the confirmation to demonstrate it! Here’s the most recent!

So they beefin Now? Joseline Hernandez Says She's Drug-Free but Stevie J's Not Buying It https://t.co/Ebl57DleZV — samheat (@iamsamheat) December 21, 2016

Indeed, even in the wake of declaring their split, Stevie J, 45, and Joseline Hernandez, 30, still can’t allow each other to sit unbothered! Allowed she’s pregnant with his tyke, however that won’t prevent Stevie from making awful allegations about her. The artist turned record maker has made stunning cases that Joseline’s been utilizing destructive medications through the span of her pregnancy. Fortunately, the Love and Hip Hop Atlanta excellence has evidence that can close him down. Joseline has presented numerous medication tests that returned negative for cocaine, amphetamines and weed, by means of TMZ.

Joseline Hernandez Fires Back At Stevie J’s Drug Accusations: I’m Sober & Here’s Proof https://t.co/LeNnuRgdEu pic.twitter.com/BHxfXyktz3 — Ahmed Ata (@AAlmahallawi) December 21, 2016

Joseline has likewise approached to state that she willing acknowledged to take the medication test, demonstrating she doesn’t have anything to stow away! Shocked Stevie’s not kidding claims, Joseline trust he’s exclusive running his mouth to humiliate her. It’s most likely not a smart thought to annoy the infant mother, however, particularly when she’s undermining to keep your unborn kid far from you. Joseline supposedly told Stevie, “You will never observe your little girl f*** n****,” as indicated by court records acquired by TMZ.

Be that as it may, in spite of the previous couple’s endless stream of high points and low points, Stevie needs to be there for his infant, who’s expected date is Jan. 9, 2017. Stevie is past excited to add another part to his pack of officially five children, and is anticipating being with Joseline in the conveyance room. One issue, however, in the event that he continues blaming Joseline for shady stuff, she may preclude Stevie from coming anyplace close to her. Stevie is likewise requesting appearance rights to be required in his tyke’s life, so ideally things with Joseline chill soon!

Do you think Joseline is utilizing drugs, or would she say she is calm?