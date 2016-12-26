John Legend Performs At Kardashian Xmas Eve: Has He Forgiven Kanye For Meeting With Trump?

John Legend performed at the Kardashian Christmas Eve gathering, and we can’t resist the urge to ponder whether this current mean’s he’s excused Kanye West to meet with Donald Trump! We have the scoop, here.

John Legend, 37, performed at Kris Jenner’s yearly Christmas Eve bash, keeping in mind he clearly cut the house down, we’re so amazed by his appearance! All things considered, he freely communicated his mistake with Kanye West, 39, after he met with Donald Trump! So does this imply the “Every last bit Of Me” crooner has completely pardoned the “More grounded” rapper?

One moment! This could absolutely be valid, yet on the other hand, Kanye himself was not in any of the epic pics from Kris’ Christmas Eve party! It’s absolutely conceivable that he was there and stayed under the radar, however it’s certainly exceptionally interesting that Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner and Kim Kardashian were all in such a large number of pics, yet Yeezy wasn’t in any of them!

On the off chance that you review, John totally impacted Kanye on Dec. 14, assembling his conference with the president-elect a trick. I don’t believe it’s difficult to converse with [Donald] about issues, however I won’t be utilized as a reputation stunt. I think Kanye was a reputation stunt,” he told French media outlet Clique. “I’m quite frustrated with Kanye that he says he would have voted in favor of Trump. I think Trump has been destructive, his message has been destructive to the nation. I think the things he’s guaranteed to do have been extremely worried for many individuals, and for Kanye to bolster that message is exceptionally baffling.” Ouch!

What do you think about John performing at the Kardashian Christmas Eve party? Do you think he has pardoned Kanye for meeting with Donald? Tell us your considerations underneath.