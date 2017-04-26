Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Hoping To Have Kids Together? Their Plans Revealed

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s science is off the graphs! Be that as it may, while the two do appear to be not kidding about each other, would they say they are anxious to settle down and have kids? Only realized what their future family arrangements are, and you may simply be amazed by what they’ve chosen!

Each with two children of their own, Jennifer Lopez, 47, and Alex Rodriguez, 41, are evidently totally fulfilled in the youngsters division. And keeping in mind that the couple love dating each other, and have even appreciated mixing their two fams, J.Lo and A-Rod are TOTALLY fine with keeping things the way they are! Hello, on the off chance that it ain’t broke, don’t settle it, correct?

“They adore their lives and they cherish their lives together,” an insider disclosed to EXCLUSIVELY. “They adore the youngsters they have, and having their very own offspring at this moment is not something they truly are discussing.” Totally reasonable. Also, as indicated by our source, the two aren’t notwithstanding considering having children later on not far off either. It would appear that an aggregate of four youngsters among them is sufficient!

“They would be totally alright proceeding with their relationship never having offspring of their own and it wouldn’t disturb anything,” our insider closed. Also, we don’t point the finger at them. All things considered, the two have their hands full with four adolescents, as Jen has 9-year-old twins Max and Emme — from her past marriage to Marc Anthony, 48 — and Alex has two little girls Natasha Alexander, 12, and Ella Alexander, 9, from his past marriage to Cynthia Scurtis, 44.

“They’ve been discussing the future, and marriage has come up,” a source revealed to Us Weekly not long ago. “They aren’t making wedding arrangements, however they have been discussing their lives.” Aw! What’s more, fortunate for them, their children as of now get along just perfectly! Truth be told, both of their fams observed Easter together in the Dominican Republic, and as indicated by spectators they all seemed as though one major cheerful family. SO sweet!

is it true that you are shocked J.Lo and A-Rod are absolutely fine with not having children together? Do you believe they’re in this relationship for the whole deal?