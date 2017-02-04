Jay Z & Beyonce Showered With Baby Gifts From Justin Timberlake, Usher & Famous Friends

Let’s be honest, among the most effective components of being expecting is today! Jay Z and Beyonce are receiving tons of lovable baby gifts from well-known close friends like Justin Timberlake, Usher, as well as MORE! Below’s the EXCLUSIVE upgrade on the couple’s twin bliss.

Are Beyonce, 35, and also Jay Z, 47, already hosting a child shower?! Being pregnant should be just one of the best feelings worldwide. Expectant moms have that glow, have a valid excuse to destress all day and unwind, and obtain LOTS OF gifts! “You would certainly assume Jay Z possesses Fed Ex as well as UPS by the way trucks are regularly appearing to his home and also workplace,” a resource informs EXCLUSIVELY. “His children like Kanye [West], Robinson Cano, Justin Timberlake and Usher have actually been sending him and Beyonce infant presents by the truckload to congratulate them.”

So are we if you’re stunned to have reviewed Kanye on that listing. The “Famous” rapper hasn’t been on the very best terms with Beyonce and Jay Z ever since wifey Kim Kardashian was burglarized in Paris. He declares Beyonce never connected to Kim to look at her or comfort her. The hip hop legends’ relationship took a turn for the worse when Yeezy DISSED the expectant couple throughout among his Saint Pablo concerts. It had not been till Yeezy’s heartbreaking hospitalization that the previous pals were able to consider the bigger image as well as put their differences apart.



It really sounds like Jay Z as well as Yeezy are BFFs again, yet when it concerned Beyonce’s maternity, her husband really did not inform a soul! “He bent over in reverse to keep this a secret, most of their good friends didn’t also understand,” an expert disclosed to EXCLUSIVELY. “They were extremely stressed concerning going through another losing the unborn baby so only their household and also a handful of pals and also business associates knew, and they were all testified privacy.” Those stealthy adversaries!

what kind of presents do you assume Beyonce as well as Jay got from their good friends?