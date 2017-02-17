Jared Leto & Angelina Jolie: He Regrets Letting Her Slip Away After Secret Fling

Jared Leto and Angelina Jolie are reputed to attach after her split from Brad Pitt. Presently, a source tells EXCLUSIVELY that the previous co-stars used to be ‘companions with advantages’ however Jared wouldn’t submit. This is what we know!

It’s difficult to envision a superior looking couple than Brangelina, however since Angelina Jolie, 41, and Brad Pitt, 53, are formally over we need to open our brains to seeing her with another person. What’s more, if that another person is Jared Leto, 45, we’re not distraught at it.

We completely adored them in Alexander and who could overlook Girl, Interrupted. Be that as it may, it tuns out these two shared more than simply the screen. “Jared and Angelina had an extremely easygoing relationship a long time prior, it was a companions with advantages circumstance,” a source tells.



Things being what they are, the reason didn’t they ever quit fooling around? As per our source Jared was quite recently a lot of a player. “It may have transformed into all the more however Jared was excessively hesitant at the time, he simply wasn’t prepared to be with one lady, not by any means Angelina. At that point Brad went ahead the scene and she began to look all starry eyed at and that was that. I know Jared dependably had laments about letting her disappear.” Yup, huge error Jared. Gigantic.

Fortunately for the Suicide Squad cutie he may simply be getting another shot with the world’s most excellent lady. “Jared connected with Angie after she documented legal documents in Sep.,” an insider told Star in the magazine’s Feb. 27 issue. “The word is they talked a few circumstances on the telephone before getting together in L.A. for supper, and they’ve been seeing each other at whatever point they can from that point forward.” We can absolutely observe these two as a couple.

Do you think Jared was a trick for not holding tight to Angelina Jolie the first run through around? Do you think they’ll get more genuine this time? On the other hand will he play her once more? Tell us in the remarks!

Read More: Angelina Jolie & Jared Leto: Why Brad Pitt Wouldn’t Be Shocked If They’re Hooking Up