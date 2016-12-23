Janice Dickinson Slams Kim K’s ‘Vogue’ Shoot: It ‘Made Me Want To Vomit’

Janice Dickinson has never been one to keep down her sentiments — and plainly that hasn’t changed throughout the years! The model just destroyed both Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian in another meeting — and unmistakably she’s not into them! Perused her stunning quotes here.



Janice Dickinson, who cases to have made the expression “supermodel” had an awesome arrangement to say in regards to the main group of unscripted television — including that platitude she was “stunned and frustrated” when Vogue manager in boss Anna Wintour highlighted Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on the cover.

“Kim Kardashian made the front of Vogue, which made me need to upchuck. It was insane,” she said on After BuzzTV’s The Tomorrow Show, including that in a way the magazine and Anna “got in bed” with the online networking hubbub. “They’re not models! They’re unscripted television stars! You know, demonstrating is to a great degree diligent work, you need to have consummate extents. The Kardashians don’t have couture extent.”

Janice didn’t stop there — she likewise discharged shots at Kendall Jenner saying that while she finds the 21-year-old “flawless,” she doesn’t concur that she has display extents either. “Offer me a reprieve. You surmise that is supermodel?” she said while taking a gander at a photograph of Kendall. “That is not supermodel. She can’t beat me. She can’t. Apples and oranges.”

“When I was experiencing childhood in the form business, it was diligent work and legitimacy all alone right, not having anything to do with family, web-based social networking, trade,” she said, including that it wasn’t about the “96 million online networking” devotees. So how is Kendall making it so huge in the demonstrating scene? As indicated by Janice, she and Gigi Hadid are models on account of their supermodel status. Wow.

Do you concur with Janice? Do you think Kim and Kanye merited the front of Vogue? Tell us.

