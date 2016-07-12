Here we are disclosing a big secret that Imran Khan’s third bride name is Maryam who is already divorced and has two children also. It is burning news that Imran Khan has tied the knot for the third time and has married a woman who belongs to Pakpattan. His spouse belongs to a well-known family “Manika family”. Source revealed that before some days the wedding of both Maryam and Imran Khan took place in a simple ceremony in London. His new wife’s name is Maryam, who has two children from her ex-husband. But still her true identity is not proves source are in doubt also. Maryam’s sister name is Bushra from Pakpattan of Manika family.
Yesterday Imran Khan revealed in her new interview that “I was not born to give up easily”. The more he told “My trust in the necessity of the institution of marriage has grown even more stronger”. And even he shares the feeling of his children that they were not happy or supportive for his second marriage but now they are in full supportive for his third marriage with Maryam. In this regard Imran Khan said, “They [Imran’s children] understand how hard it is to live a lonely life”. But the members of PTI tries to hide true and said that all is baseless. Did you know that Imran Khan’s third bride name is Maryam?
