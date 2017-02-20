Iggy Azalea Twerks In Striper Heels & Booty Shorts In Sexy Instagram Video — Watch

Whoa there! Iggy Azalea displayed her bends in a hot video as she flaunted some amazing new moves that you simply need to see!

Iggy Azalea, 26, completely shook her choreography in another video she posted on Instagram on Feb. 18. The rapper stated, “preparing for,” with the banner emoji for Hong Kong. She’s making a beeline for the city for a show on Feb. 24 that is certain to flabbergast.

Getting ready for 🇭🇰 A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Feb 17, 2017 at 7:33pm PST

Iggy looked flawless as ever in the video as she flipped her staggering blonde bolts around. You can hear some doing an eight include for Iggy the foundation as she honed her moves in goods shorts and some insane high heels. She began the video on her knees before sliding to the floor then she adjusted on her front of her heels and began twerking. Get it, young lady!