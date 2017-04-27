Ian Somerhalder Gushes Over Nikki Reed On 2-Year Wedding Anniversary

This is recently excessively adorable! Ian Somerhalder maintained his undying affection for spouse Nikki Reed on their 2-year wedding commemoration on April 26 by sharing the sweetest wedding photograph of the youthful couple. The main thing cuter than the photo was Ian’s message to Nikki!

Ian Somerhalder, 38, demonstrated exactly how insane he is about his significant other Nikki Reed, 28, when he posted a charming pic of them at their wedding to Instagram on April 26 out of appreciation for their 2-year commemoration. The Vampire Diaries star uncovered how “stunning” he supposes his perfect spouse is in the absolutely soft message that accompanied the shot. We are experiencing serious difficulties swooning over his sentimental motion!

“To the most astonishing human on the planet,” Ian spouts in the subtitle of the photograph of he and Nikki. “Much obliged to you for 2 staggering years of marriage. Today, two years prior to the moment, we said ‘I do’ and I couldn’t be more joyful or more thankful to you for this life. Much thanks to you for being my closest companion the most focused, kindest, most patient and most capable lady I’ve ever known.” OMG, we can’t trust the amount Ian adores Nikki! In spite of the fact that we’ve seen enough of their PDA to realize that we ought to have suspected it!

“To you my adoration, I say that I know we will have so a considerable lot of these we can’t check them. Somewhat in light of the fact that I’ll be so old… I cherish you,” Ian composes at the end of his message. We thoroughly trust these two are in it for the whole deal and that we will see Ian post numerous all the more cherishing commemoration messages to Nikki for quite a long time to come!

