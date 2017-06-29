Hassan Jameel ‘In Ecstasy’ With New GF Rihanna — ‘He Has A Lot Of RespectFor Her’

Rihanna is by all accounts in paradise with her new man Hassan Jameel, however would he say he is? A non-verbal communication master spoke EXCLUSIVELY with about what the photographs of Hassan and Rihanna together uncover!

Rihanna, 29, has ended up being one attractive lady — however exactly what amount does her new man Hassan Jameel crave her? In light of the pics of the new couple’s not kidding PDA, a great deal! Beverly Hills non-verbal communication master Dr. Lillian Glass gave EXCLUSIVELY her appraisal of the match and how she ponders his new woman, and it is unquestionably positive!

“He separates himself from her and is giving her walk access front of him, which indicates he has a great deal of regard for her and he’s cheerful to associate with her,” Dr. Glass stated, referencing the new photographs of Rihanna and the Saudi very rich person in Ibiza, Spain. “His veritable grin demonstrates that he is exceptionally alright with her and has no issue letting her lead the pack.” He’s keen on solid ladies who lead the pack? Okay, we thoroughly cherish this person as of now! He’s unquestionably a solid match for Rihanna.

The photograph of them in the pool is better than average,” Dr. Glass noted. “This is tremendous for him and she’s extremely enchanting and he’s adoring each moment of her. This is a past a blessing from heaven for him! You can tell he’s in rapture! Where is he going to meet somebody like her?!? He resembles he’s hit the bonanza.” Okay, in case you’re with Rihanna, clearly you have struck it rich. No inquiry! We know RiRi has had a harsh time with affection in the past with exes like Drake and Chris Brown, however we’re trusting it’s going to be smooth cruising with Hassan. Rihanna merits it! Snap here to see pics of Drake and Rihanna.

