Happy Hanukkah: President Obama, Donald Trump & More Stars Send Best Wishes

Happy Hanukkah! To commend the 8-day Jewish occasion, President Obama, Donald Trump, and more stars sent their all the best to all on Dec. 24. A few others got into the soul by investing some quality energy with their friends and family. See the messages!

Season’s welcome! Hanukkah authoritatively commenced Dec. 24 and VIPs from around the globe are praising the unique event. A few stars have effectively taken to web-based social networking to send their well wishes, including President Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and that’s only the tip of the iceberg! The White House Twitter page shared a photograph of Barack nearby the First Lady, lighting the candles for the 8-day occasion. The inscription read, “Cheerful Hanukkah and Chag Sameach from @POTUS and @FLOTUS!” The President-Elect additionally shared a photograph of the famous nine-branch candelabra, composing, “Wishing you a brilliant and upbeat Hanukkah from Donald and Melania Trump.”

Happy Hanukkah!

Art by Jon Morris pic.twitter.com/vEiOZoSRTm — stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) December 24, 2016

Merry Christmas Eve and Happy night 1 of Hanukkah everybody! Eat, drink, be merry and have an awesome holiday! 😋 — James Maslow (@jamesmaslow) December 24, 2016

Wishing U & yours a very joyful & peaceful holiday…Happy #Hanukkah, Merry #Christmas, Warm Wishes for every celebration under the sun:) — Melissa Ponzio (@MelissaPonzio1) December 24, 2016

A few artists likewise got in the soul, including Paula Abdul, who kept in touch with, “I adore all your warm wishes! Cheerful Hanukkah and Merry Christmas Eve! Make the most of your friends and family! Be benevolent to each other &grateful for each other! xoP.” Legendary artist, Paul McCartney, even shared a late photograph of himself, strumming the guitar at a show close by the subtitle, “Have a truly Happy #Hanukkah.” As if that wasn’t sufficiently cool, the Patriots imparted a themed photograph to a coordinating inscription, appropriately with their logo included on it. Discuss an approach to consolidate your interests!

Pee Wee Herman, Big Time Rush’s James Maslow, and Mark Hoppus from Blink 182 likewise sent the world their favors. For the eight evenings of Hanukkah festivities, we can just envision what stars like Jake Gyllenhaal, Natalie Portman, and Ben Stiller have at the top of the priority list! In the mean time, Drake and Andy Samberg wandered home to observe Hanukkah with their families and companions this year. NBA legend Amar’e Stoudemire even went by Jerusalem, Israel to celebrate and shared an epic Instagram pic before road workmanship with a companion. Keep it coming!

What’s your most loved Hanukkah convention? Tell us!

