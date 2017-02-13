Grammys Worst Dressed: Katy Perry & Other Hot Mess Looks On The Red Carpet

One approach to guarantee you get saw on celebrity lane is with a ludicrous outfit — thus many stars drew out the wackiest looks we have ever observed at the Grammy Awards. Look at them all here and let us know which one you enjoyed the minimum.

You saw the best dressed, now devour your eyes on the most exceedingly terrible hopes to descend celebrity central at the Staples Center for the 2017 Grammy Awards in LA on Feb. 11. From CDs to balls and everything in the middle of, these silly searches stopped people in their tracks for all the wrong reasons.

Young lady Crush looked like something out of a Candy Land bad dream in her skirt and coordinating bustier top — truth be told, it resembled she got into a battle with a ball pit at her nearby McDonald’s.

Juliette Larthe was the conductor of the chaotic situation express at the Grammys, making a remarkable passageway in her sheer dress and battle boots — truth be told, her get-up resembled a provocative interpretation of a Nightmare Before Christmas ensemble.

While I’m for a metallic minute, CeeLo Green took the pattern excessively strict when he ventured out resembling the whole Trump living arrangement hurled on him in his all out underhandedness outsider ensemble and sent Twitter into an image furor. Beyonce, then again, completely shook the metallic pattern the correct path in her beautiful gold outfit.

I thought Katy Perry went out on a limb in her sequin, feathered gown however in my eyes it completely paid off — I adored the dress on the songstress! Shockingly, not everybody shared my feeling — her outfit was unquestionably very sketchy.

While these looks were so ludicrous, they weren’t the only one! See who else knocked some people’s socks off for the wrong seasons and VOTE for which look you preferred the slightest.