Gigi Hadid Refuses To Marry Zayn Malik: Why She Turned Down His Holiday Proposal

Despite the fact that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been dating for only a year, a Dec. 21 report says that he’s as of now requested that her wed him. Before you do a spit take, the second a portion of it is that she said no! Discover why.

Sadly, Zayn Malik, 23, didn’t get the Christmas present he was seeking after when Gigi Hadid, 21, turned down his engagement proposition, Life and Style magazine reports. Bummer!



“Zayn as of late requested that Gigi wed him,” an insider cases to the mag. It’s not happening so quick, however! “She’s exclusive 21 and doesn’t feel prepared to get married, so she turned him down.” sufficiently fair!

Gigi is additionally frightened to emulate her mother’s example, the source includes. “She’s seen her mother [Yolanda Hadid] experience two muddled separations, so Gigi needs to ensure Zayn’s the one preceding she makes a lifetime duty,” the insider offers. That bodes well!

It’s likewise significant that if and when Gigi says yes, we’ll all know immediately! “In the event that they do get ready for marriage, it won’t be something Gigi will need to conceal,” a source has told HollywoodLife.com solely. “She’s exceptionally glad to date Zayn. In the event that [she decides] to wed him, its absolutely impossible she’ll keep it a mystery.”

Toward the day’s end, Zayn is completely stricken with Gigi, and the L&S insider trusts that he’ll continue attempting to demonstrate his dedication to her. “He calls her his “stone” and he acknowledges her for helping him defeat his nervousness issues,” the source uncovers. We already let you know only that Gigi has a “quieting” impact on him, and they are known to invest hours on the telephone together if he’s having an awful day. We have connected for input.

Do you think Gigi and Zayn will get hitched in the end? Let us know whether you need them to get married!

See More: