Gigi Hadid Dishes On Meeting Zayn Malik: I Couldn’t ‘Play It Cool’ Around Him — Watch

Almost eighteen months into their sentiment, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are STILL the meaning of relationship objectives! The supermodel makes her introduction on ‘The Ellen Show’ Feb. 9, and in her take a seat, she really wanted to spout about her man. Get the scoop on how they met and how they immediately “associated” appropriate here!



Indeed, even before Gigi Hadid, 21, went on her first date with Zayn Malik, 24, she was super into him. Truth be told, she made a special effort to attempt and see him before he asked her out! “We really met at a companion’s birthday party a couple of years back,” the 21-year-old told Ellen DeGeneres. “And afterward he was in New York to go to the Victoria’s Secret Show a year ago, I think, and wound up not coming. I resembled, ‘I’ll play it cool, I’ll go to the after-gathering.’ He wasn’t there.”

Womp! Fortunately, Zayn was into her, as well. “Soon thereafter we wound up going on our first date,” Gigi dished. “We played it cool for, similar to, ten minutes and after that I resembled, ‘You’re truly charming.’ We associated, as, truly rapidly.” The rest, obviously, is history!

Presently, Gigi and Zayn are one of the most sultry youthful couples in Hollywood. Truth be told, on account of their relationship, he could without much of a stretch associate with the supermodel’s BFF, Taylor Swift, 27, for the epic Fifty Shades Darker joint effort “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” which has been administering the music outlines for a considerable length of time!

From their cute, PDA-filled photographs and open spouting of each other via web-based networking media and in meetings, we really can’t get enough of these two!

what do you consider Gigi and Zayn’s relationship? Do you think they’ll last, or is it quite recently youthful love?