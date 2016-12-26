George Michael Dead: British Singer Tragically Dies At Just 53 Years Old

We are crushed to report that George Michael has kicked the bucket on Christmas Day 2016. He was only 53 years of age.George Michael kicked the bucket “calmly at home” at 53 years old on Dec. 25, 2016, his rep affirmed to BBC. There were no suspicious conditions in his passing, as per police. A rescue vehicle touched base at his home on Christmas evening in Oxfordshire, England, and hours after the fact, the lamentable news of his passing was affirmed. No further insights with respect to the points of interest of his passing have been discharged.

George began his profession in the vocal couple Wham! with his companion, Andrew Ridgeley. The gathering began in 1981 and endured until 1986, when George’s prosperity as a performance craftsman — especially with melodies like “Inconsiderate Whisper” and “A Different Corner” — drove the band to separate.

He kept making music as a performance craftsman all through the 90s and mid 2000s, with his last studio collection, Patience, discharged in March 2004. Nonetheless, regardless he discharged new tunes in later years and even went on visit all through 2011, playing melodies from his latest collections.

Unfortunately, George has additionally managed sedate issues all through his short life. He was captured for ownership of Class C tranquilizes in 2006, and confess to driving unfit because of medications in 2007. After the capture, he was banned from driving for a long time. In 2008, he was captured for ownership once more, subsequent to conceding that his real issue was with cannabis. The inconvenience proceeded in 2010 with another capture for being unfit to drive through medications. He served four weeks in jail soon thereafter and was banned from driving for a long time.



George was likewise hospitalized and compelled to scratch off exhibitions toward the end of 2011 after an awful session with pneumonia. He invested energy in the ICU, and later acknowledged Vienna General Hospital for “sparing his life.” We will keep on updating you on the most recent with respect to this heartbreaking story.

