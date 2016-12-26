Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood Couple Up With ‘Feliz Navidad’ At Xmas Parade

No one brings the occasion soul very like Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood! The down home music couple collaborated for an execution at the 2016 Christmas parade in Disney, and it was exactly what we expected to kick this occasion morning off right!

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have been making the rounds to huge amounts of shows and occasion specials after the arrival of their 2016 Christmas collection, Christmas Together, and there was no better route for them to end their keep running than with an execution at Disney Parks’ Magical Christmas Celebration. The A-rundown couple shared the phase to two part harmony on “Feliz Navidad,” and it completely made the show!

How charming are these two, clasping hands while belting out the occasion great?! They’re so enamored and their science is evident — we’ll never get enough of them! Prior, Garth made that big appearance solo to sing his melody “Happy Christmas Means I Love You.”

Disney’s yearly Christmas parade affectation on ABC Christmas morning — don’t stress, it was already taped, so the stars were still ready to invest energy with their families on the occasion. The current year’s show was facilitated by Derek and Julianne Hough, furthermore included exhibitions from Mariah Carey (on the grounds that DUH), Alessia Cara, Gavin DeGraw, Kelly Clarkson, One Republic and Sofia Carson. Obviously, our most loved Disney characters like Mickey and Minnie additionally showed up.

It’s been a colossal year for Garth — he dropped his collection, Gunslinger, on Nov. 25, only two weeks after the arrival of Christmas Together. Prior to that, he was named Entertainer of the Year at the 2016 Country Music Association Awards, and all through 2017, he’ll be taking off with Trisha. Keep in mind when he thought he resigned in 2000?! Better believe it, that is plainly a long way from reality nowadays!

What did you consider Garth and Trisha’s performance?

