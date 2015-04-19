A girl desires protection all day around. However have you still wondered that what creates a girl force to do work or jobs in Pakistani showbiz? In this article i will discuss five types of girls who joined the Pakistani showbiz. Why woman joins showbiz and demonstrate herself infront of the entire world? Below are five types of girls who joined the Pakistani showbiz.

Most of the girls moved into Pakistani showbiz because they were facing stern financial crisis. They desired to fulfill their expenditures of the family. There are several famous mega celebrities who came in Pakistani showbiz due to monetary crises. Once discussing to Nadia Khan show, Pakistani famous actress Sadia Imam herself discussed about her poverty earlier than joining the Pakistani showbiz.

2.In morning show of actress Nida Yasir, popular performer Shahood Alvi said that the majority of the girls in showbiz are very reputable. These girls not just joined showbiz to get fame however to support their families.

3. In some situations, the family just have sisters and not a father or a brother. Just like the family of Pakistani actress Syra Yousuf. She has just two sisters and no one was able to fulfill the whole expenditures. So these sisters joined Pakistani showbiz to support their family members. Pakistani performer Neelum Munir as well has 2 sisters and there was no one to support their family. Neelum joined Pakistani showbiz to fulfill her expenditures of the family.

4. There are as well some girls who joined Pakistani showbiz not only because of poverty however they had a wish to become an actress or a model.

5. Finally, there are those girls who worked as “Call Girls” like actress Madiha Shah. These ladies are mostly looked in stage dramas and the majority of the time they cross the restrictions.

So guys, these are five types of girls who joined the Pakistani showbiz.