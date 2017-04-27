Why Choose EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard

EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard is a free data recovery software and is an optimum solution to all the plausible data recovery needs. The free data recovery software was specifically designed to address the aspects of data recovery and its advantages and uses are almost limitless. The adaptability of this data recovery software makes it perfect for using on a wide range of popular platforms out of which Windows and Mac Version are the two most popular ones. The free version of the data recovery software is equipped with almost all of the basic features required for accessing lost data of great significance.

EaseUS Data Recovery only takes 3 simple step for recovering the lost data and it hardly takes any time at all. It guides the user to their files in an efficient, effective, and precise manner and can recover data from any of the major data transfer sources. The data recovery software work effectively on almost all of the major data storage application and hardware including the likes of PC, laptop, hard drive, SSD, USB, memory card, digital camera, and several others. The software scans the data storage sources for the lost data thoroughly and then recover the data user selects at a rapid rate.

EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard does also hold the ability to recover data effectively from corrupted or damaged data storage devices. It is a perfect solution for acquiring the significant data from memory card, USB, or other digital devices which no longer work correctly or are corrupted. The free data recovery software can also recover the important files from the lost or forgotten partitions of the PCs & Laptops and work effectually on external hard drives and servers.

EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard is available in three different editions namely free, Pro, and Pro + WinPE. The free trials of the Pro and the Pro + WinPE versions are also available for the users in dire need of accessing the significant data. The Free Edition software provides the user a limited amount of data recovery but is still perfect for recovering the formatted, deleted, and inaccessible data and can operate on any given types of files. The Pro Version also provides the user with several different and fascinating features such as import & export of results and free lifetime upgrade and license support. The Pro + Win PE version is made for emergency uses and holds the feature of Bootable media recovery perfect for accessing data in times of system crash or failure.



EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard is used by a wide number of professionals all across the world and is renowned for his top-notch service quality. It restores data lost due to accidental deletion, hard drive failure, system crash, partition loss, and numerous different cases. The free data recovery software runs proficiently on a minimal system and can operate on every single one of the popular file systems of the world.