Dress Like A Woman: Voters Livid Over Rumored Trump Female Staffers’ ‘Dress Code’

Donald Trump has actually come under fire once again for his attitude towards women. This moment the Head of state is capturing warm for supposedly implementing a strict dress code for female workers. Read on for even more details.

” We listen to that women who worked in Trump’s project field offices– individuals who spend even more time knocking on doors compared to attending glitzy occasions– felt pressure to wear dresses to excite Trump,” inning accordance with Axios. “Even if you remain in denims, you have to look organized and also neat.” The blog site takes place to claim that President Trump likes his females to “dress like women.”

Not surprisingly, the report soon started acquiring heavy steam, prior to ultimately obtaining it’s very own hashtag #DressLikeAWoman and also quickly started trending on Twitter. Annoyed ladies took to social media sites to knock Trump, and to show the 45th President of the USA what genuine females in the labor force look like. Below’s some of the best feedbacks:

I #DressLikeAWoman. Do you think Trump would approve? I'm thinking not. pic.twitter.com/l0yO78xdps — KateP (@doctorwibble) February 3, 2017

Y'all got ME SO PUMPED OFF THIS HASHTAG https://t.co/9e3PXNYTCp #DressLikeAWoman — Alanna Vagianos (@lannadelgrey) February 3, 2017

How do we teach our girls what it means to #DressLikeAWoman? pic.twitter.com/3z2KE7rPq1 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 3, 2017

It is not the very first– as well as will likely not be the last– time that Donald Trump has been banged over his mindset to females. As previously reported, there was a media outrage late in 2015 after audio emerged from behind-the-scenes video footage of a 2005 interview with Billy Shrub. In the recording, Donald Trump is listened to flaunting about “ordering women by the p *** y.” “I’m automatically brought in to stunning [women]– I just start kissing them,” the Donald confesses. “It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I do not also wait. When you’re a star they allow you do it, as well as. You could do anything … Order them by the p *** y. You can do anything.”

“I proceeded her like a bitch, however I couldn’t arrive, and also she was wed,” he’s listened to flaunting at a later stage. “Then suddenly I see her, she’s now got the huge fake tits and also everything.” Trump explained away the comments as ‘locker room small talk” asserting in a declaration, “This was locker space banter, a private discussion that happened many years earlier. Bill Clinton has stated much worse to me on the golf course– not even close. I apologize if any individual was angered.” Sorry, not sorry.

