Dream Kardashian: How Rob & Blac Chyna Are Making Her 1st Christmas Special Amid Drama

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are putting their family first this Christmas. We have realized EXCLUSIVELY that the on-again, off-again couple are driving through their issues to ensure Dream has the best first Christmas ever!

“It’s Dream’s first Christmas, and regardless of what issues Chyna and Rob are experiencing, they’re sufficiently rational to realize that it’s imperative to be a family at this moment,” a source tells EXCLUSIVELY.

Rob Kardashian, 29, and Blac Chyna, 28, took to Snapchat on Dec. 23 to demonstrate that things are showing signs of improvement between them in the days after Blac left Rob and took Dream Kardashian, 1 month, with her. Rob posted a sweet snap of Blac holding Dream, and Blac posted a photograph of her and Rob looking truly glad together.

🎅🏼🎄 Happy Christmas Eve from this little #SantaBaby @harlenbodhiwhite wearing @arthurgeorge87 🎅🏼❤️🎅🏼❤️ #SoCute #LittleAG #BabySocks #ArthurGeorge A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Dec 24, 2016 at 9:35am PST

Our source additionally uncovered that Blac is warming up to Rob this Christmas. “Chyna terrified Rob, however, and practically gave him a heart assault when she really apologized for tuning off with Dream,” our source proceeds. “She let him know she gets so annoyed and furious and wouldn’t like to associate with anybody when she feels that way so that is the reason she exited. Rob was dazed. She never assumes liability or apologizes for anything. He expressed gratitude toward her and they embraced and kissed it out. So far everything is by all accounts peaches with them. Be that as it may, it’s initial so anything is conceivable.”

Ideally Blac and Rob will recover their relationship on track. Blac and Rob’s relationship has been in shambles as far back as their tremendous battle. Blac supposedly hit Rob amid their gigantic victory. After Rob opened up to the world and said Blac left him, Blac called Rob “rationally sick” and “harsh” on Instagram. Rob later apologized to Blac and promised to “show signs of improvement” for Dream.

Rob and Blac’s dramatization deteriorated when Blac discovered she wasn’t welcome to the Kardashian Christmas party. We discovered EXCLUSIVELY that Blac is enraged over being frosted out by the Kardashians. Gratefully, Rob and Blac are setting with or without the dramatization to ensure their little family has the most ideal Christmas.

