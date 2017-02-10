Donald Trump’s Muslim Ban Blocked: Cher, Seth Rogen & More Stars Celebrate

A San Francisco-based interests court denied Donald Trump’s ask for to restart his Muslim prohibition on Feb. 9 and Hollywood is celebrating! From Cher to Chrissy Teigen, Seth Rogen and even Ben Stiller, see what the superstars are saying in regards to this most recent political advancement.

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

In the prompt result of the interests court choice blocking Donald Trump’s ask for to restore his profoundly disputable official activity on migration… Twitter fundamentally went full super nova. Irate voters and big names alike were yelling at the housetops because of the advancement, with our 70-year-old president kicking things off negligible minutes after the news broke. In full tops, Donald let the world know how he felt, inciting jokes from any semblance of, to give some examples: Cher, Chrissy Teigen, Seth Rogen, Rosie O’Donnell, Mia Farrow, and even Hillary Rodham Clinton.

A victory against hate. Appeals Court rules against Trump. His Muslim Ban can not be enforced for the time being. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 9, 2017

Appeals Court UNANIMOUSLY stuns So-Called President Trump, handing him an unequivocal defeat. Including the chief judge appointed by W. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 9, 2017

Movie producer Michael Moore drove the charge, clarifying the legitimate language that can befuddle to get it. The way things are, the President’s boycott can not be upheld. Presently, the case should advance toward the Supreme Court. Michael was retweeted and specified frequently, however he wasn’t the main renowned individual with a sentiment.

3-0 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 10, 2017

trump LOST‼️

NUFF SAID🗽 — Cher (@cher) February 9, 2017

Captain's log: 21 days in. Our leader has somehow lost it & is losing it at the same time. I have patiently waited for this moment. Send hel https://t.co/OKdM9RIwwe — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 10, 2017

truth stings – trump will be tried for treason #resist https://t.co/M73LJu4OxP — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 10, 2017

Does this dude not know that they literally just saw him in court? https://t.co/lT1tQv323O — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 9, 2017

From previous Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton to Ben Stiller and Judd Apatow, everybody is by all accounts pretty alright with the way that the boycott is at present at a halt. You truly need to peruse the best reactions we could discover. Spoiler alarm: there’s a Game of Thrones reference covered up in there for you. On the off chance that anything, it’s certainly justified regardless of the linguistic use lesson you’ll get from Stephen Colbert. Our undisputed top choices originates from Cher, Billy Eichner, and, arbitrarily, Dancing with The Stars have Tom Bergeron.

what do you think about the current advancements on the President’s migration boycott? Which celeb response was your top choice?!