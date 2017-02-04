Donald Trump: Voters Celebrate After Federal Judge Temporarily Overturns Muslim Ban

Commemorate good times! Voters rejoiced after a federal judge temporarily rescinded Donald Trump‘s Muslim restriction nationwide on Feb. 3, taking to Twitter to voice their gratitude. It was effective instantly, causing an outpouring of assistance!

A federal judge in Seattle released a temporary across the country limiting order on Feb. 3, quickly stopping President Donald Trump’s extreme vetting order. Voters were outraged when he prohibited citizens of seven mostly Muslim countries from going into the United States, so they were clearly delighted when it was rescinded! UNITED STATE Area Judge James Robart regulationed in favor of Washington Chief law officer Bob Ferguson’s activity, causing a prevalent party. One person wrote, “Keep in mind, Trump can escape only as much as we let him.”

Huge kudos to the #WashingtonAG for getting the #MuslimBan halted. Great news in a dark time for this country. — Matt Szimanski (@CharmCityComm) February 4, 2017

Yes! Ban goes away until supreme court #MuslimBan #fox — André Hock (@transparency_a1) February 4, 2017

Mr. Trump, I hope you understood what just happened: America is not going to let you destroy her#MuslimBan @JudahWorldChamp @ShaunKing — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) February 4, 2017

This is the power of the constitution & the power of the legal system in the US. No one, not even the president, is above them. #muslimban — azandine (@azandine) February 4, 2017

An additional voter excitedly chimed in, “This is the power of the constitution & the power of the legal system in the US. No one, not also the president, is above them. Several people were in agreement, with one including, “Big kudos to the #WashingtonAG for obtaining the #MuslimBan halted.

The U.S. District Court James, that was designated by former President George Shrub in 2003, agreed to take a big stand versus Donald’s executive order. “The Constitution prevailed today,” Bob wrapped up in a declaration after the ruling. “Nobody is over the legislation– not also the Head of state. It’s our head of state’s duty to recognize this ruling and also I’ll make certain he does.”

Although James as well as Bob commemorated a massive success today, they’re additionally planning for opposition in advance. They’re all set to place up a fight. “I’m prepared for this situation to copulate to the Supreme Court whichever method the Ninth Circuit Court of appeals goes,” Bob stated to CNN. “It’s an instance of that size, it’s an instance that truthfully I assume will eventually wind up before the U.S. Supreme Court, to ensure that would certainly not stun me one method or the various other.”

