Donald Trump Fires Official After He Allegedly Makes ‘Awkward’ Comments About Ivanka

For the second time in seven days, Donald Trump has let go a national security consultant. He apparently ended a senior security official, Craig Deare, after he purportedly remarked about Ivanka Trump’s great looks and that’s only the tip of the iceberg. Deare was later escorted out of the workplace.

Donald Trump, 70, purportedly chose to flame a senior organization official after he apparently made “ungainly” remarks about his little girl Ivanka Trump, 35, at a private occasion. Craig Deare was escorted out of the Executive Office Building in Washington on Feb. 17, after likewise reprimanding the president’s strategies and talking about the “brokenness in the White House,” as indicated by the DailyMail. Just a single month back, Donald selected him to head the National Security Council’s Western Hemisphere division, yet things plainly didn’t work out.

Trump’s choice to flame Deare supposedly came after he disagreed with Trump’s negative approaches towards Mexico, amid a private chat on Feb. 17, present and previous organization authorities told DailyMail. Deare supposedly additionally made “ungainly” remarks about how physically alluring Ivanka is. In any case, we should not overlook that Trump has made comments like this about his girl some time recently. “She has an exceptionally decent figure,” he said on The View in 2006. “I’ve said that if Ivanka weren’t my little girl, maybe, I would date her.”