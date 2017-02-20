Donald Trump Fires Official After He Allegedly Makes ‘Awkward’ Comments About Ivanka

For the second time in seven days, Donald Trump has let go a national security consultant. He apparently ended a senior security official, Craig Deare, after he purportedly remarked about Ivanka Trump’s great looks and that’s only the tip of the iceberg. Deare was later escorted out of the workplace.
Trump’s choice to flame Deare supposedly came after he disagreed with Trump’s negative approaches towards Mexico, amid a private chat on Feb. 17, present and previous organization authorities told DailyMail. Deare supposedly additionally made “ungainly” remarks about how physically alluring Ivanka is. In any case, we should not overlook that Trump has made comments like this about his girl some time recently. “She has an exceptionally decent figure,” he said on The View in 2006. “I’ve said that if Ivanka weren’t my little girl, maybe, I would date her.”