Bollywood popular actress Deepika Padukone spends quality time with 'XXX' team. She is currently very busy shooting her new Hollywood film XXX: The Return of Xander Cage and the 'Bajirao Mastani' performer is having a great time shooting with the 'XXX' team.

Vin Diesel thinks his crew and the film casts as his family and frequently catches up with his group for dinner. The XXX team met over dinner hosted and actor Vin Diesel and had a blast.

The whole cast of the movie including Ruby Rose, Vin Diesel, Kris Wu, Donnie Yen and Tony Jaa met over dinner. The team clicked photos and had loads of fun Director of the movie D. J . Caruso was as well a part of this small celebration.

Deepika posted a photo on famous social networking site Twitter, wherein she is seen sitting on the stairway along with the whole cast of the movie and lovingly hugging director D. J. Caruso.

Deepika Padukone captioned a photo #Family#Love#Dinner#Desert #XXX3#VinDiesel @DonnieYenCT @Deejaycar @tonyjaaofficial #KrisWu @@ninadobrev @RubyRose

Australian model and actress Ruby Rose posed a funny pic with her co-star Nina Dobrev and captioned#Haha standard.. We did not discuss what pose we were going to do.. @ninadobrev

Hollywood director and producer DJ Caruso too shared some images from the set and captioned #Cast dinner. Family bond #XXX3 #xandercagereturns

Deepika will share the screen with Nina Dobrev, Vin Diesel, Ruby Rose, Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Samuel L Jackson and Tony Jaa.

The film is set to release in 2017.