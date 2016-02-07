Deepika Padukone Is All Set To Rock With Hollywood Stars

The XxX first look is out. We all can see Deepika Padukone with Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel in the XxX. This is the humungous Return of Xander cage in Toronto. The start of the year is so lucky for Deepika and she is all set to do her big budget Hollywood film with her co-star Diesel. The First look of the movie is out and it shows that she is as fabulous as she is in Bollywood. They both are showcasing a beautiful and stunning chemistry in the movie and are looking astonishing together. Deepika Padukone is all geared up and has done a month of workout session and heavy weight training and does a lot of hard work in her fitness level to get the perfect look against Diesel. She has been already bold and beautiful and always make extra effort to make her movies a great success. In XXX she plays a role of Serena, who is doing an action Avatar.

Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone have seen together posing in the shutter bugs and are all set to blow the heat of their hotness in the pictures and movie, they are looking forward to it. You can check out the pictures on Instagram and Twitter as the director D J Caruso has shared a glimpse of XxXMovie. This movie will be the third sequel of the series. In the third portion of the film, Diesel is back as Cage, who comes back to the National Security Agency following an eight-year non-attendance in the motion picture, which additional stars procession as Nina Dobrev, Samuel L Jackson, Ruby Rose, Jet Li and Tony Jaa.



Deepika Padukone is all set to show her talent overseas and after Priyanka Chopra its Deepika Padukone’s turn. Xxx is expected to release in 2017. In the photos, Diesel has gone shirtless performing artist wearing various tattoos and Deepika looks staggering in her indecent avatar.Vin, who assumes the part of Xander Cage in the film, took to Instagram to impart the principal look to Deepika. He additionally shared one more picture from the sets on Facebook.

The first XXX (2002) was seen as an against Bond film. The film focused on compelling competitor Xander Cage, why should constrain into an NSA operators and sent on a hazardous mission. The main film featuring Diesel netted USD 142 million in the US while its 2005 continuation XXX State of the Union featuring Ice Cube ended up being a film industry disappointment with USD 26 million gathering in the nation.

Vin Diesel will be attempting the lead part in the film this time around, after his non-appearance from the second part of the establishment. By Hollywood Reporter, in this motion picture, Nina Dobrev will play a witty and mocking nerd, while Ruby Rose will paper the part of a sniper. Bollywood stunner Deepika Padukone will play a huntress and Cage’s adoration interest. So, embrace yourself to witness the double D’s performance on the silver screen.