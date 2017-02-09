Dakota Johnson Stuns In Sexy Sequin Gown For ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Premiere

Dakota Johnson looked mind blowing at the ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ debut, in Hamburg, Germany on Feb. seventh, and we’re fixated on her look. She shook a sequin outfit and it looked astounding on her — do you folks concur?

Dakota Johnson, 27, has been having some fantastic luck with her outfits recently and her most recent look may simply be our top choice. She made a beeline for the Fifty Shades Darker debut in Hamburg, Germany on Feb. seventh and we cherished her whole outfit. What did you folks think about her sparkly dress?

Dakota has been cherishing the open-back look as of late and she pulls it off flawlessly. She selected to wear a staggering dark Saint Laurent sequin outfit. The long-sleeve dress highlighted a high-neck and was perfectly sized all over, yet the principle fascination was in actuality the back. The back of the dress had a keyhole set pattern that was totally open withe a little lace on her lower back that tied into a bow.

Beside the risqué points of interest, the outfit additionally included a hip-high opening that flaunted her incredibly long and conditioned legs. This dress was the ideal blend of attractive and tasteful in light of the fact that it was inconspicuously uncovering. Dakota styled her look with a couple of basic dark lower leg strap shoes and an easy low chignon bun. She likewise included a fun fly of shading to her look with a strong, brilliant red lip.

We completely love Dakota’s look from go to toe and we adore how she’s been exploring different avenues regarding her style. At the LA debut of the film days prior, she picked to wear a dazzling white opening dress over some dark glossy silk pants — we cherished it!

Dakota looks marvelous in this sparkly sequin outfit — we adore it — do you all?